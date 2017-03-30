Ebola doctor suspended for lying about nurse Pauline Cafferkey's high temperature

A doctor who lied and recorded a lower temperature for Ebola nurse Pauline Cafferkey - putting her and others at "unwarranted risk - has been suspended from practising for a month.

Dr Hannah Ryan, aged 31, took the temperature of her colleague and friend Ms Cafferkey while they waited to go through Ebola virus screening at Heathrow Airport. Despit the reading being high at 38.2C - a warning sign of the deadly virus - at the suggestion of another colleague Donna Wood, Dr Ryan put down the lower temperature of 37.2C, meaning Ms Cafferkey was allowed to fly. She fell critically ill the following day, but survived. Dr Ryan, who works at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, admitted wrongdoing but denied her fitness to practise was impaired. She was found guilty of serious misconduct after an nine-day hearing at a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing in Manchester.

Dr Bernard Herdan, chair of the Tribunal, said:

Since the Tribunal is satisfied the risk of repetition of your misconduct is low, and there is no risk to patient safety, it has concluded that a one-month suspension will be sufficient to mark the seriousness of your misconduct and to send a message to the profession that dishonesty by a doctor cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. – Dr Bernard Herdan, Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service chairman

The hearing was told that Dr Ryan, Ms Cafferkey and Ms Wood were part of a "selfless" group of UK medics who volunteered for dangerous and highly pressurised work helping fight the Ebola outbreak. On December 28, 2014, they were all exhausted from their work and desperate to get home to loved ones at Christmas, the panel heard.

Dr Ryan - an "exceptional young doctor" who had volunteered to work in "horrendous" conditions to help the sick and dying - was said to have made a "one-off" mistake under extreme fatigue and pressure. The high reading for Ms Cafferkey had left her in a state of "disbelief, fear and panic." She told the hearing: "Pauline Cafferkey was my friend and someone I cared about and I was really worried she might die." As the two of them and Ms Wood considered what to do, Ms Wood suggested putting a lower temperature on the form and they went on their way. But while they appreciated the "extenuating circumstances" for Dr Ryan's actions at Heathrow, the tribunal ruled her behaviour five days later was "deeply deplorable".

