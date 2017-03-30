- ITV Report
Ebola doctor suspended for lying about nurse Pauline Cafferkey's high temperature
A doctor who lied and recorded a lower temperature for Ebola nurse Pauline Cafferkey - putting her and others at "unwarranted risk - has been suspended from practising for a month.
Dr Hannah Ryan, aged 31, took the temperature of her colleague and friend Ms Cafferkey while they waited to go through Ebola virus screening at Heathrow Airport.
Despit the reading being high at 38.2C - a warning sign of the deadly virus - at the suggestion of another colleague Donna Wood, Dr Ryan put down the lower temperature of 37.2C, meaning Ms Cafferkey was allowed to fly.
She fell critically ill the following day, but survived.
Dr Ryan, who works at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, admitted wrongdoing but denied her fitness to practise was impaired.
She was found guilty of serious misconduct after an nine-day hearing at a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing in Manchester.
Dr Bernard Herdan, chair of the Tribunal, said:
The hearing was told that Dr Ryan, Ms Cafferkey and Ms Wood were part of a "selfless" group of UK medics who volunteered for dangerous and highly pressurised work helping fight the Ebola outbreak.
On December 28, 2014, they were all exhausted from their work and desperate to get home to loved ones at Christmas, the panel heard.
Dr Ryan - an "exceptional young doctor" who had volunteered to work in "horrendous" conditions to help the sick and dying - was said to have made a "one-off" mistake under extreme fatigue and pressure.
The high reading for Ms Cafferkey had left her in a state of "disbelief, fear and panic."
She told the hearing: "Pauline Cafferkey was my friend and someone I cared about and I was really worried she might die."
As the two of them and Ms Wood considered what to do, Ms Wood suggested putting a lower temperature on the form and they went on their way.
But while they appreciated the "extenuating circumstances" for Dr Ryan's actions at Heathrow, the tribunal ruled her behaviour five days later was "deeply deplorable".
Consultant Dr Nick Gent from Public Health England had called her on January 2 to investigate what had happened, and she had given a "dishonest" response to try to hide her involvement.
She told told him that it was "normal".
However, later that day she called him back, sounded "highly stressed", and told him the truth.
Donna Wood was suspended for two months last year, after a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel found she was the one who had suggested putting the lower temperature on the form.
Ms Cafferkey was cleared by the NMC as it was considered her judgment at the airport had been too greatly impaired by the developing illness for her to be found guilty of misconduct.