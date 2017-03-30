'I will not be deterred': Terminally ill Noel Conway vows to fight on against assisted dying law

A man with terminal motor neurone disease has vowed to continue his battle against the law on assisted dying despite losing his bid to bring a High Court challenge.

Noel Conway, 67, from Shrewsbury, was diagnosed in November 2014 and is not expected to live beyond the next 12 months.

"Though this is a setback in my fight for rights at the end of my life, I will not be deterred and will be appealing this decision," Mr Conway said.

"I am fighting for choice and control over my death, because the current ban on assisted dying denies me these rights and forces me to face an unacceptable set of options that most people would balk at in disbelief."

At present there is a blanket prohibition on providing a person with assistance to die.

The retired college lecturer recently told ITV News waiting for his illness to leave him "like a living zombie", was a "terrifying" prospect.

Mr Conway said he wanted medication that could end his life to be made available so he did not have to "go through agony and suffering".