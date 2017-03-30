Judge extends block on Donald Trump's travel ban

An order blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban has been extended by a federal judge in Hawaii.

The ruling by US District Judge Derrick Watson means Mr Trump cannot enforce his ban, which blocks new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily halts the US refugee programme.

Hawaii has argued that the policy discriminates against Muslims and hurts the state's tourist-dependent economy.

State attorney general Douglas Chin told the judge that the implied message in the revised ban is like a "neon sign flashing 'Muslim ban, Muslim ban'" that the government did not bother to turn off.

The government says the ban falls within the president's power to protect national security.