A man has been arrested after three members of the same family, including a boy, were stabbed in their own home.

The adult couple and their son were found with "serious stab wounds" at a house in Stourbridge at 8am on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

A Land Rover stolen from outside the home was stopped by police around half an hour later in a nearby road.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of wounding.