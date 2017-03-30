Missing man found swallowed whole inside snake in Indonesia

Villagers concerned for the welfare of a missing man in Indonesia made a gruesome discovery - when they found him swallowed whole by a snake.

The body of 25-year-old Akbar was recovered intact and full-clothed after searchers hunted down the python and sliced it open on Wednesday.

An alarm on the island of Sulawesi, east of Borneo, was raised on Monday evening after the young man failed to return home from work the previous day, according to the Tribun Timur reported.

Two days later a search party came across the palm oil crop worker's picking tool and boot, raising their fears.

Before long they spotted an engorged seven-metre long python hiding behind bushes.