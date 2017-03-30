- ITV Report
All together now: Prince Charles takes part in traditional Romania dancing
The Prince of Wales has taken part in some traditional dancing in Romania's capital Bucharest as his nine-day tour of Europe continues.
He is due to hold talks with Romania's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu as the first full day of his visit to the country begins.
On Tuesday, Prince Charles pledged Britain's special relationship with Romania will endure as the UK formally began to sever ties with the EU.
"I know that the United Kingdom has also built a very deep and special partnership with your nation. I know that will endure, as will my own, " he said.
ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship is in Bucharest and said the heir to the throne's visit demonstrated "soft diplomacy at work".
Charles, who is patron of the FARA Foundation, will also visit an orphanage run by the charity which transforms the lives of vulnerable children and young people.
The day's event will also include tea with the Romanian royal family before attending a reception with individuals who have contributed to Anglo-Romanian relations.
The prince's nine-day tour includes trips to Italy and Austria, and the Duchess of Cornwall will join him on the last two legs.