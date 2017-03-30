All together now: Prince Charles takes part in traditional Romania dancing

The Prince of Wales has taken part in some traditional dancing in Romania's capital Bucharest as his nine-day tour of Europe continues.

He is due to hold talks with Romania's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu as the first full day of his visit to the country begins.

On Tuesday, Prince Charles pledged Britain's special relationship with Romania will endure as the UK formally began to sever ties with the EU.

"I know that the United Kingdom has also built a very deep and special partnership with your nation. I know that will endure, as will my own, " he said.