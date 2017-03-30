Prince William makes private visit to thank medical staff who helped save lives during Westminster terror attack

Medical staff who helped during the Westminster terror attack have received a royal thanks for their life-saving efforts, as Prince William paid a visit to St Thomas' Hospital.

The Duke of Cambridge made the private visit on Thursday morning to speak with members of the response team, including A&E consultants, junior doctors, nurses, and security operations manager Carl McIntosh, who raised the alarm to put the site on lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Khalid Masood drove his car at pedestrians crossing Westminster bridge on March 22, before charging into the grounds of the Palace of Westminster armed with two knives.

Four people died in the attack, including Pc Keith Palmer, 48, who was stabbed, American tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and mother Aysha Frade, 44.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said: "The Duke wanted to visit privately with some of those who were first to respond to the attacks."

It follows a visit by William's father, the Prince of Wales, last week during which he thanked them for their "marvellous efforts".