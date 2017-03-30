Rain in north and west with warm sunshine in south and east

Northern and western areas will be breezy and often cloudy on Thursday with some rain at times.

Some heavy and possibly thundery showers are also likely to push into Northern Ireland later.

Towards the south-east it should remain mostly dry with a good deal of bright if not sunny weather.

Temperatures will widely reach the mid to high teens Celsius, though temperatures of 21C or even 22C (70 or 72F) are possible in the southeast if the sun breaks through for long enough.