Royals shine a light on 'stigma' of mental health issues

But that should not stop us from pointing out the important work the royals from Kensington Palace (William, Kate, and Harry) have done on mental health.

Not everything the royals do is worth reporting.

It is still the case that you're more likely to admit to having treatment for a broken leg than you are to admit you're seeing someone for an 'invisible injury' like a breakdown or depression.

But the campaign the young royals have launched today is to be commended.

I'm told the Princes and the Duchess of Cambridge were actively involved in encouraging many of the celebrities and others to come forward to make the videos. You can watch some of them on the link below.

Freddie Flintoff, Professor Green, Ruby Wax and our former colleague Mark Austin are among many people who have shared a video of their conversation about mental health.

'So what?' You might ask. 'How will a video change anything?'