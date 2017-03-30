- ITV Report
Son of Greggs bakery founder jailed for 13 years for indecently assaulting boys
The son of the founder of the Greggs bakers chain has been jailed for 13 and a half years for indecently assaulting boys over 30 years.
Colin Gregg, 75, from Gosforth in Newcastle, was branded a "sophisticated, predatory paedophile" by a judge.
He had helped to build up the family business and also worked as a social worker and abused his positions of trust as a teacher and headteacher to sexually abuse boys, Judge Robin Mairs said.
Gregg claimed he was the victim of a 'police witch hunt' as he continued to deny sexually abusing young boys but was convicted of nine counts of indecent assault earlier this month.
The charges relate to offences against four separate victims, aged under 15 at the time, from the 1960s to the 1990s.
He was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.