Son of Greggs bakery founder jailed for 13 years for indecently assaulting boys

The son of the founder of the Greggs bakers chain has been jailed for 13 and a half years for indecently assaulting boys over 30 years.

Colin Gregg, 75, from Gosforth in Newcastle, was branded a "sophisticated, predatory paedophile" by a judge.

He had helped to build up the family business and also worked as a social worker and abused his positions of trust as a teacher and headteacher to sexually abuse boys, Judge Robin Mairs said.