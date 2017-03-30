Stand Up to Cancer co-founder Noreen Fraser dies aged 63

SUTC has raised a reported £240 million over the past decade to fight the disease.

The broadcast figure-turned activist died on Monday at her Los Angeles home from metastatic breast cancer, her family said.

Noreen Fraser, the TV producer and co-founder of fundraiser Stand Up to Cancer (SUTC), has died aged 63.

SUTC's aim is to get lifesaving treatment to patients more quickly through collaborative research.

Another of its founders, producer Laura Ziskin, died of breast cancer in 2011 at the age of 61.

Fraser's personal crusade began after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001, her husband, TV producer Woody Fraser, told the Los Angeles Times.

"She didn't know if she'd see her children graduate from grade school, then high school, then college," he said, adding that she got to witness those events but not her daughter's forthcoming wedding.

Fraser established the Noreen Fraser Foundation in 2006 to fund women's cancer research.

At her direction, the foundation's assets were transferred last year to the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Centre at the University of California in Los Angeles, where a research lab has been named after her.

Fraser, a native of Cleveland, produced TV shows including Entertainment Tonight and Home Show.

She is survived by her husband, parents and eight children.