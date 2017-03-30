Today could be warmest March day for five years

Today could be our warmest March day for five years.

This time of year, it can swing either way. Last year, spring was colder than winter, with snow at the end of April for the first time since the mid 1980s.

Cold weather is so common in the spring that a term is used for it - Blackthorn Winter.

This week spring is actually reaching expectations - for once.

As high pressure sits over the continent we draw in very warm air from Spain and Portugal and after a remarkably mild night for the time of year we could see highs of 21-23C in some spots in the south-east and East Anglia today - well above the norm for late March.

This follows stunning dry, sunny weather last weekend - with cold nights and warm days, Scotland saw highs of 20C on Saturday.

It's not all warmth and sunshine for all of us - it'll feel much cooler with rain through north and western counties.