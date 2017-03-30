Warm with some wet weather

A lot of cloud once more today. Rain for northern and western counties. Drier elsewhere and some of the cloud nibbled away as drier air moves in from the continent making way for some sunshine, albeit hazy.

With warmer air drawn in from Spain and Portugal, highs of 21-23C possible through East Anglia and the south-east - making it our warmest March day for five years.

Temperatures will be more modest through the north and west - with the cloud and rain, but will remain above average for late March.

A few showers and longer downpours will move through northern England and the Midlands and Hampshire later - some thundery.