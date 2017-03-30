Woman charged over attempted abduction of girl, two, in the street

A two-year-old girl was allegedly snatched from her mother in the street by a stranger before a "public-spirited" passerby retrieved the child.

Jade Mellars, 23, has been charged in connection with the incident on Tunstall Road in Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, at around 4.30 pm yesterday.

The man who stepped in to take back the child detained the woman until officers arrived.

He was praised by police for his "public-spirited actions" in what they called a "very distressing incident for the little girl and her mother."

Mellars, of Trentham Grove, Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates court on Friday morning.