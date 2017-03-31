A mild day for the UK with a mix of sunshine and showers

A mild and rather cloudy start to the morning, with the temperature in many places already in double figures.

Through the day, many northern and western areas will see some rain, although this should turn lighter as the day goes on and there will be a notable breeze here too.

Across some southern and eastern areas it should stay dry, and here some sunny spells will develop.

It will be another mild day, though not quite as warm as it was on Thursday, with a top temperature of around 17 or 18 Celsius (63-64F), in the southeast.