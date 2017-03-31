Adorable moment Prince Charles is given a huge hug on Romania tour

The Prince of Wales got a public hug not once but twice on a walk about in Romania's capital city today.

He is visiting Bucharest as part of his three-country tour of Europe.

The Prince was being shown restoration work in a city where most of the old buildings were torn down by the former Communist leader Nicolae Ceaușescu.

The son of one of the volunteers, Valentin Blacker, hugged the Prince both when he arrived in the Old Town and when he left.