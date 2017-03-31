Adorable moment Prince Charles is given a huge hug on Romania tour
The Prince of Wales got a public hug not once but twice on a walk about in Romania's capital city today.
He is visiting Bucharest as part of his three-country tour of Europe.
The Prince was being shown restoration work in a city where most of the old buildings were torn down by the former Communist leader Nicolae Ceaușescu.
The son of one of the volunteers, Valentin Blacker, hugged the Prince both when he arrived in the Old Town and when he left.
The 11-year-old has met the Prince before. He comes here regularly, often on private visits.
Prince Charles is known to be a huge fan of rural Romanian life and is the patron of a number of charities here.
Most of the original buildings in Bucharest and other Romanian cities were demolished on the orders of Ceaușescu who ruled here until the revolution in 1989.
The city is dominated by post-war communist-style buildings with little character.
Valentin's father William Blacker is an author who has lived in Romania for many years and volunteers for a charity called 'Monument Ambulance'.