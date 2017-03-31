April showers this Saturday

Not too much going on tonight - not as mild as last night but not as cold as it could be this time of year.

Tomorrow April showers - or downpours arrive bang on cue as we slide into a new month. The downpours will be hit and miss - extending the length and breadth of the UK.

Inbetween the downpours there'll be sunny spells and patches of blue sky. Where the sun is out for long enough - temperatures lifted to 16C or so.

It'll feel cooler on Sunday after a chilly start but it'll be drier with more springtime sunshine.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast