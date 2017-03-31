Are Spanish trawlers in Cornwall 'getting landing figures up' so they can claim link to UK during Brexit talks?

It could be just a coincidence but the arrival of what are understood to be Spanish trawlers in Cornwall has left some wondering if something fishy is going on.

Within hours of the government triggering Article 50 the boats were landing their catch in the Cornish harbour of Newlyn for the first time in years.

The suspicion amongst some in the fishing community is that these boats, which sail under a British Flag but are part of the Spanish fleet, are "getting the landing figures up so they can claim an economic link to the UK during Brexit talks".