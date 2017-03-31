Badger filmed single-handedly burying cow over five days

Shocked scientists have discovered that the American Badger has the ability to bury carcasses of animals much larger than itself, after observing one badger single-handedly bury a cow.

Researchers at the University of Utah were studying scavenger behaviour when they realised that one of their camera traps had photographed the animal burying a carcass.

In an extraordinary video, the badger takes five days to fully bury the carcass, and the researchers believe it would have provided food for 50 days.