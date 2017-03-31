China shuts down a third of ivory factories and shops ahead of formal ban

China is closing down a third of its ivory retailers and factories on Friday before a formal ban on its ivory trade by the end of 2017.

As the world's largest importer and user of elephant ivory tusks, China shuts 67 carving factories and shops on Friday with the remaining 105 to close by the end of the year, according to its Forestry Administration.

Officials from the UN Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species will be present to witness the shutdown.

To the delight of activists and conservationists, it marks an end to a lucrative but brutal trade.

Yet Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, has not yet followed suit despite outlining a plan last year to ban ivory trading within five years.