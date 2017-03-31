Defence secretary: Nato members need to raise their game

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has said other Nato members need to "raise their game" in terms of meeting the spending target.

Speaking at a press conference after meeting with US Defence Secretary James Mattis, Mr Fallon said too few of the 28 members were meeting Nato's annual 2% defence spending target.

He added that Nato should "modernise and streamline its military structures to ensure faster decision making" in the face of global terror.

Calling for "fairer burden sharing" by Nato members, Sir Michael said: "Secretary Mattis and I have agreed that others must now raise their game and those failing to meet the 2% commitment so far should at least agree to year-on-year real-terms increases.

"And increased burden-sharing is not on its own enough.

"We've also agreed that Nato must modernise and streamline its military structures to ensure faster decision-making and take a 360-degree view of all the security threats that face us.

"Nato has the experience and resources to combat international terror."

Sir Michael also announced a £90 million contract for UK-based BAE Systems to support the upkeep of US F-35 fighter jets.