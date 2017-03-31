SpaceX makes history launching first recycled rocket

California's SpaceX has launched its first recycled rocket in an historic development to lower costs and speed up operations.

The Falcon 9 rocket hoisted a satellite into orbit from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre early on Thursday evening.

It was the first time CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX had recycled a booster, which was previously used on a mission almost a year ago.

It represents a milestone for the company in its quest for re-usability, as typically rocket segments are discarded during lift-off.