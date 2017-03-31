- ITV Report
EU's Brexit strategy: Tusk expected to oppose May as he outlines draft guidelines for negotiations
The EU's strategy for Brexit negotiations will be outlined this morning by European Council president Donald Tusk.
Leaders of the 27 remaining member states will receive draft guidelines that are expected to oppose Prime Minister Theresa May's requested timetable.
Mrs May wrote in her formal Article 50 letter to Mr Tusk she wanted talks over a new trade relationship to run in tandem with the discussions over the terms of separation, which includes the disputed £50 billion "divorce bill".
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande have both thrown their weight behind the separation terms being settled before any talks begin on future trade arrangements.
Negotiators on both sides believe the opposite side's proposed timetable for the two-year talks will give their opponents an unfair leverage in the negotiations.
Mrs May recognises Britain will accept a "fair (separation) settlement" but said it will fall well short of the £50 billion proposed by officials in Brussels.
The prime minister's apparent attempts to link continued security co-operation with a new trade deal has ruffled feathers ahead of the talks, raising claims of "blackmail".
Mrs May warned cross-border efforts to tackle terrorism and crime will be "weakened" if the UK is forced to quit the EU without an agreement.
Downing Street denied it was attempting to use Britain's much-envied intelligence-gathering capabilities as a lever in the negotiations.
Mr Tusk, who is attending a gathering of EU centre-right leaders in Malta, insisted the member states were unified.
"Brexit has made us, the community of 27, more determined and more united than before. I am fully confident of this," he said.
His guidelines are expected to be formally adopted at an EU summit at the end of April.