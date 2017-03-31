EU's Brexit strategy: Tusk expected to oppose May as he outlines draft guidelines for negotiations

The EU's strategy for Brexit negotiations will be outlined this morning by European Council president Donald Tusk.

Leaders of the 27 remaining member states will receive draft guidelines that are expected to oppose Prime Minister Theresa May's requested timetable.

Mrs May wrote in her formal Article 50 letter to Mr Tusk she wanted talks over a new trade relationship to run in tandem with the discussions over the terms of separation, which includes the disputed £50 billion "divorce bill".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande have both thrown their weight behind the separation terms being settled before any talks begin on future trade arrangements.