First pictures emerge of Westminster attack survivor Melissa Cochran in hospital

Westminster terror survivor Melissa Cochran's family have released the first photos of her recovering in hospital with her leg in a metal brace.

A smiling picture of Melissa on crutches is captioned "getting stronger every day" and was posted on a GoFundMe page to raise money for her children.

The American had been celebrating her 25th wedding anniversary in London with her husband, Kurt, when a car ploughed into crowds on Westminster Bridge before the driver fatally stabbed a policeman.

Kurt Cochran was among three civilians tragically killed when Khalid Masood drove into them, while Melissa and around 35 others were injured.

She suffered a broken leg, rib and cuts to her head.