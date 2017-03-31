- ITV Report
Flying Scotsman returns to celebrate opening of Settle-Carlise line
- Video report by ITV News correspondent Damon Green
The famous Flying Scotsman steam engine has returned to the Carlisle-Settle line, marking the reopening of the line after a year of restoration.
The stretch of the route at Eden Brows had to be shut in February last year after heavy rain caused subsidence beneath the tracks.
Crowds gathered on the Moors to see the Flying Scotsman go by, and steam train enthusiasts took the opportunity to travel on the popular British train.
One onlooker said: "It's just so nice that the line is open again, and it's the Flying Scotsman - who could ask for anything better?"
The restoration of the track cost £23 million after 500,000 tonnes of earth was shifted onto the line in a landslide.