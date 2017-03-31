Funding boost to help save UK's rarest species from extinction

Efforts to save 20 of the UK's rarest species from the brink of extinction are being backed by £4.6 million in lottery funding.

Little-known and exotically-named insects such as the bearded false darkling beetle and the royal splinter cranefly, as well as plants including the prostrate perennial knawel and interrupted brome are among the 20 species being targeted for action.

A further 200 threatened species, including hedgehogs, large garden bumblebees, pine martens and lesser butterfly orchids will also be helped by the funding.

The Back from the Brink initiative will bring together leading charities and conservation bodies in the first nationwide coordinated effort to safeguard species from extinction and deliver conservation measures across England.

The scheme aims to boost conservation efforts in 150 key habitats and landscapes, and recruit and teach more than 5,500 volunteers the skills they need to study, identify and look after threatened species.

The 20 species the project aims to save from extinction are: