Glasgow bin lorry driver banned for three years for reckless driving nine months after tragedy

Harry Clarke, the driver of a Glasgow bin lorry that crashed killing six people, has been banned from driving for three years for a separate driving offence.

The 60-year-old was behind the wheel of the moving refuse vehicle when he blacked out, colliding with pedestrians in Glasgow's busy city centre three days before Christmas in 2014.

Last month he admitted culpable and reckless driving in September 2015 - despite losing his licence for medical reasons nine months earlier, following the tragedy.

The charge stated that he knew or ought to have known there was a risk he may lose consciousness at the wheel. He knew he had suffered a loss of consciousness or episode of altered awareness while at the wheel of a stationary bus on April 7, 2010, Glasgow Sheriff Court heard.

He was not prosecuted over the bin lorry crash, with the Crown Office insisting there was insufficient evidence to raise criminal proceedings.

Senior Fiscal Depute Martin Allan told the court a neighbour spotted Clarke driving out of the car park of his home in the Baillieston area of Glasgow at about 8pm on the evening of September 20 2015 and called the police.