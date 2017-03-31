Kim Jong-Nam's body returned to North Korea

The body of Kim Jong-Nam has been returned to North Korea, more than six weeks after he was killed in a targeted attack at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The release of the body of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's dictator came after "very sensitive" negotiations which saw the nine Malaysians held in Pyongyang allowed to return home.

The exchange has brought to an end a bitter dispute between the two countries which has raged since Mr Kim's death on February 13.

It is not known what caused the diplomatic breakthrough, but as well as the body's release, two suspects who had been holed up in North Korea's embassy in Kuala Lumpur were also released.

The Malaysians - three embassy workers and six family members including four children - were flown home in a government jet and greeted by foreign minister Anifah Aman at the airport.

Mr Anifah said their safe return reflected "diplomacy at its best".