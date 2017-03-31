Maltese PM throws May a lifeline with Brexit trade admission

Joseph Muscat's comments could boost Theresa May's attempt to sell an 'exit bill' to voters. Credit: AP

Joseph Muscat, Prime Minister of Malta, has thrown Theresa May a lifeline. He has told me he does not believe Britain's final bill for leaving the EU will have to be calculated before trade talks can begin. Mr Muscat, whose country holds the EU Council's rotating presidency, says only the principles for calculating the bill will have to be agreed.

This may leave enough wriggle room for the PM to start negotiating a future trade deal before having to sell an 'exit bill' to voters and MPs. There was also good news on sequencing for Mrs May today. Brexit principles have to be agreed but not a final deal before trade talks can start.

The Maltese Prime Minister addressed the EU's Brexit strategy alongside European Council president Donald Tusk. Credit: AP