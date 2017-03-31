Man charged over hit-and-run death of four-year-old girl

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a hit-and-run crash which killed a four-year-old girl.

Violet-Grace Youens died in hospital on Saturday a day after she was struck by a suspected stolen Ford Fiesta while walking with her grandmother.

Her grandmother, Angela French, 55, was also injured in the crash in St Helens, Merseyside and remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Aidan McAteer, 23, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.