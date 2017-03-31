Mike Hall: Tributes paid to inspirational British endurance cyclist killed in Australia race crash

Tributes have been paid to an inspirational British endurance cyclist after he was killed during a race in Australia.

Former World Cycle Race winner Mike Hall was struck by a car at 6.30am local time as he rode on a stretch of road close to the capital Canberra.

The Yorkshireman - who had been documenting his ride on Instagram - was in second place in the Indian Pacific Wheel Race when his GPS tracker stopped moving at the spot close to the border of New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory (ACT).

The race was cancelled as organisers described his death as a "great loss to the global cycling community" and paid tribute to his "incredible legacy".