NHS chief Simon Stevens: 'We are not abandoning short waits for operations'

NHS England's chief executive Simon Stevens has insisted the service is "not giving up" on short waits for non-urgent operations.

His comments, in an interview with ITV News, come despite today's announcement that the NHS is shelving its 18-week target to for pre-planned operations and that the target of seeing 95% of A&E patients within four hours will not apply next year.

Asked by ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham if it was a "mark of shame that he was abandoning the target for people in pain" on waiting lists, he denied that was the case.

"We are not abandoning the idea that we want very short waits for operations - routine, non-urgent - operations on the NHS," he said.

However, Mr Stevens admitted priority would be placed on A&E, cancer, mental health and GP access before waiting times for "less urgent conditions" were addressed.