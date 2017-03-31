Owl found wedged between truck's cab and trailer

An owl which became trapped in between a truck's cab and its cargo hold has made a swift recovery and will soon be released into the wild.

The two men driving the truck, Will Sword and Tyler Buckley, were heading home to New Hampshire when they heard a loud bang, thinking they had hit something.

When they stopped and investigated, they found the owl - who has since been named Trucker - alive, but trapped between the cab and the cargo hold.

The two men phoned the police and were referred to Jane Kelly, who runs a rehabilitation centre for birds of prey.