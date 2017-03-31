Probe into 'serious data breach' after document revealing details of MPs' staff wrongly posted online

The watchdog responsible for MPs' pay and expenses is investigating a "serious data breach" after a document containing confidential details about MPs' staff was wrongly posted online.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) said the document was uploaded in error on an old website on Thursday night.

The "confidential personal information" included details about MPs' staff names, salaries, rewards, working patterns and holiday entitlements.

However, a spokesman insisted that the information would not have created a security risk after it was posted for about four hours last night.

He added that it would only have been accessed by a "small number" of people and that it had taken one hour to remove from the organisation's website after officials were first notified of the breach.

In a letter to politicians, IPSA chief executive Marcial Boo wrote: "We take information security very seriously and the safety and security of MPs and their staff is a priority.

"An investigation is currently underway and we have notified the Information Commissioner. We will be writing directly to all of those affected."