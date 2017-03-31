- ITV Report
-
School leads tributes to 'caring' pupil, 13, stabbed to death in his home
A 13-year-old schoolboy who was stabbed to death alongside his mother in a "horrifying" attack at their home has been honoured in a statement by his school.
Pierce Wilkinson was attacked at around 8am on Thursday morning at the family's house in Stourbridge, West Midlands, and was pronounced dead in hospital later that morning.
His mother, Tracey Wilkinson, 50, also died in the attack while his father Peter, a 47-year-old company director, was found in the garden with serious stab wounds.
Today his school described him as a "loyal, caring and conscientious pupil."
Pupils are attending the school today and are being offered professional help and counselling.
A 23-year-old man who was arrested half an hour after the family was discovered is still being questioned by police.
The suspect, who is believed to be known to the family although not a relative, was held on suspicion of murder and wounding.
The suspect is also known to police, a spokeswoman confirmed to ITV News.