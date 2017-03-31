Springtime sunshine for some of us

Another mild day for the time of year with cloud starting to break to leave more sunny spells as the day wears on. There'll be longer downpours across Northern Ireland, Wales and the West Country and northern Scotland will be prone to steady rain.

Highs of 17-18C possible in the sunshine this afternoon - not quite as warm as yesterday, but still above average for he time of year. Lower temperatures for the north and north-west with the breeze and the cooler air.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy has the latest forecast: