The Royal EU charm offensive hits Italy on European tour

The Prince of Wales has arrived at Pisa airport in Italy for the second part of his Brexit charm offensive in the EU.

He'll spend the next five days here where he will visit the Ponte Vecchio in Florence, travel to war graves on the Austrian border, tour the 2016 earthquake-hit town of Amatrice, and meet the Pope at the Vatican.

It's part of the Royal Family's mission this year - approved by the Foreign Office - to charm their way around the EU just as negotiations begin over our divorce from Brussels.

The Prince has just completed two days in Romania, a country he has had a long relationship with, and one which gave him a very warm welcome.