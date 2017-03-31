Theresa May urged to protect citizens of Gibraltar amid suggestions Spain could veto Brexit trade deal

Spain has a long-standing territorial claim on Gibraltar which has been held by the UK since 1713 Credit: PA

Theresa May has been urged to protect the citizens of Gibraltar after a paragraph in the European Council's guidelines for Brexit negotiations appeared to offer Spain a veto on the territory's future. The guidelines published by Council president Donald Tusk state that after Brexit, no agreement between the EU and the UK will apply to Gibraltar unless agreed by Madrid. Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman Tom Brake said the clause showed the Government's Brexit strategy was potentially damaging to the future of The Rock. Spain has a long-standing territorial claim on Gibraltar, which has been held by the UK since 1713 and currently has the status of British Overseas Territory.

Any suggestion Madrid might have a say over the status of the self-governing territory, which is home to important UK military bases, is likely to raise concerns among its 30,000 inhabitants. Gibraltar’s residents voted overwhelmingly in favour of remaining in the EU in last year’s referendum – 96% wanted to stay – but now they face a future either outside the EU or outside Britain. The status of Gibraltar is addressed in a single paragraph of Mr Tusk's nine-page document, which states: "After the United Kingdom leaves the Union, no agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom may apply to the territory of Gibraltar without the agreement between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom."

Mr Brake said: "Confirmation that Gibraltar's future must be agreed by the UK and Spain shows just how damaging the Government's hard Brexit will be on this strategically-important British territory. "Theresa May must urgently produce a plan that protects the citizens of Gibraltar, including their businesses and communities. "It is our obligation to support our overseas territories, and any attempt to brush off the importance of this issue is a dereliction of duty by the Government. "Only the Lib Dems are fighting against hard Brexit, and to keep the UK's place in the single market." Conservative MP Bob Neill said: "Gibraltar's friends in the UK will be watching this very carefully. There will be no sell out."

Earlier this week, Senator José Ignacio Landaluce, of the Spanish Foreign Affairs Committee, told ITV News Europe Editor James Mates that the border situation will be one where they “have to take action”. “The rest of the EU will demand we control the southern border,” he said. “Even if we go easy, I can assure you things will be a great deal more uncomfortable than they are now.” One of the main factors which makes it such a prize is Gibraltar’s prosperous economy, which has been growing at around 12% a year. Britain will need to make sacrifices to protect the Rock’s status, but the Government in Gibraltar is optimistic it will not become a major bargaining chip.

