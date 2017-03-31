Victoria Beckham and James Corden spoof cult 80s movie Mannequin for Carpool Karaoke

Victoria Beckham is the latest megastar to join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke - but this time the hugely popular singalong takes an unusual turn as the pair spoof 80s movie Mannequin.

The singer-turned-fashion-designer emulates Kim Cattrall's starring role as a shop window dummy that comes to life in the 1987 classic, while Corden plays the role of her love-struck admirer and the only person who can see her in human form.

Andrew McCarthy originally starred as her besotted shop assistant in the cult classic.

Jokingly billing the segment as a trailer for "the reboot no-one asked for" the pair are seen falling for each other backstage at The Late Late Show, before host Corden grants Beckham's wish to be reunited with "others like her."

On the way to her new home in the window of US chain store Target, the pair belt out Beckham's 1997 Spice Girls hit Spice Up Your Life.