- ITV Report
-
Victoria Beckham and James Corden spoof cult 80s movie Mannequin for Carpool Karaoke
Victoria Beckham is the latest megastar to join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke - but this time the hugely popular singalong takes an unusual turn as the pair spoof 80s movie Mannequin.
The singer-turned-fashion-designer emulates Kim Cattrall's starring role as a shop window dummy that comes to life in the 1987 classic, while Corden plays the role of her love-struck admirer and the only person who can see her in human form.
Andrew McCarthy originally starred as her besotted shop assistant in the cult classic.
Jokingly billing the segment as a trailer for "the reboot no-one asked for" the pair are seen falling for each other backstage at The Late Late Show, before host Corden grants Beckham's wish to be reunited with "others like her."
On the way to her new home in the window of US chain store Target, the pair belt out Beckham's 1997 Spice Girls hit Spice Up Your Life.
Both stars are huge fans of the 1987 film and Corden joked they had been chosen to star in a reboot.
The footage shows bystanders looking on in concern as Corden runs around Los Angeles with a plastic figure while the narrator says: "The world couldn't understand their love, like, really couldn't understand their love ... No seriously, they didn't get it."
When someone refers to the mannequin as "just a dummy", Corden replies: "Do not speak to her that way, she taught me how to love."
They sing and dance to the Spice Girls hit in his car, but when another motorist pulls up alongside them, he sees Corden dancing alone next to an inanimate object.
It's no coincidence Corden, 38, takes the 42-year-old designer to Target - Beckham will soon launch a fashion collection with the retailer.
Dressed in a white shirt and pleated mint green skirt, the former Spice Girl teased the Carpool Karaoke aspect of the joke trailer earlier this week when she posted a video on social media showing her sitting in the passenger seat of a car fitted with cameras.
"So we are here about to film Carpool Karaoke," she said, before Corden is seen taking his place in the driver's seat.
Beckham has not released a solo single since 2003 and last performed with the Spice Girls at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.
A reminder of the original Mannequin trailer: