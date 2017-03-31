- ITV Report
What about the rights of European Union nationals in the UK after Brexit?
- Video report by ITV News National Editor Allegra Stratton
For years, European Union nationals have been able to step off a plane in the UK and begin their new life here, but Brexit may complicate that.
The rights of EU nationals and of Brits living in EU countries has been one of the most emotional debates of Brexit - and it may be among the first issues settled in negotiations.
No one knows exactly how many European nationals are currently living in the UK, but academics believe there are around 3.2 million.
After five years, EU nationals can apply for permanent residency, but the 85-page-long application form puts many off, and one in three are rejected.
Anne-Laure Donskoy, founder of The3million campaign group, said: "This level of uncertainty is not sustainable.
"People came in good faith to this country to work, they've established a life, and most people have bought into that package, and now they don't know what tomorrow's made of."
In future, employers may have to do a lot of the legwork on immigration, along with other government bodies.