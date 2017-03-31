Wildlife park ranger killed by herd of elephants

One man has been killed and another seriously injured after a herd of elephants attacked a group of park rangers in a popular wildlife park in South Africa.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon near a campsite in Kruger National Park, one of South Africa's most well-known parks.

Police and medics were called to the scene and an investigation has been launched after the incident, South Africa's national parks service said.

There have been occasional reports in some African countries of people being killed or hurt by elephants, and sometimes attacked by villagers who want to protect their crops.

Kruger National Park has seen several incidents where elephants charge at cars which get too close.

In one case, an elephant stamped on a vehicle, causing injuries.