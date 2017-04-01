Bob Dylan receives Nobel Prize at small gathering in Sweden

Bob Dylan has finally received his Nobel Prize in Literature, almost six months after he became the first musician to win the award.

The US singer-songwriter collected the prize's diploma and medal on Saturday ahead of a concert in Stockholm, a member of the Swedish Academy confirmed.

Klas Ostergren told the Associated Press "it went very well indeed", adding Dylan was "a very nice, kind man".

He said the 75-year-old received the award during a small gathering on Saturday afternoon at a hotel, with just academy members and Dylan's staff present.