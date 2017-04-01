Clashes break out in Paraguay over presidential re-election vote

Clashes have broken out in Paraguay after senators approved a constitutional amendment that would allow the election of a president to a second term.

Opposition members are calling the move, which is opposed by the Senate president himself, illegal.

Presidents are currently limited to a single 5-year term in the country.

However, the proposal would allow current President Horacio Cartes and Paraguay's previous presidents to run for the top job again in the 2018 election.

The vote was followed by clashes outside the congress building between police and protesters opposing the amendment.