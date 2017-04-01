Colombia landslide kills at least 112

At least 112 people have been killed and hundreds injured in south west Colombia after an overflowing river triggered an avalanche of mud and water, destroying homes while residents were asleep.

The disaster in the city of Mocoa happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A surgeon at the local hospital said he believes there are at least 300 people injured and doctors are running out of blood.

Images released on twitter by the Colombian army showed vast areas filled with mud and debris.