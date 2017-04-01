Duchess of Cornwall meets families of Mafia victims in the Bay of Naples

Duchess of Cornwall in the Bay of Naples Credit: Chris Ship

As the royal Brexit charm offensive in Italy moves into day two, the Duchess of Cornwall has spent her Saturday morning in the Bay of Naples. Not bad for a spring weekend in April, you might say, and I wouldn't disagree. But in a villa built into the cliffs overlooking the famous bay, the Duchess is at a house owned by a mafia boss.

The Duchess was treated to a fashion show Credit: Chris Ship

Luckily, the boss Michele Zaza is longer longer there. He died in custody after being imprisoned for double murder and a string of Mafia crimes. The villa has since been confiscated by the State and given to a number of charity projects. So here, Camilla met families of many of the Mafia's victims.

The Duchess told the victims they are all Credit: Chris Ship

People whose sons or husbands had been killed by the Camorra, which is the name of the Naples-based mafia. "You're all very brave women," the Duchess told them. One woman told Camilla her husband was a security guard who was murdered eight years ago. Another spoke to the Duchess about her son who was 26-years-old when he was killed after the mafia mistook him for someone else. In the last 30 years, 360 innocent people have been killed by the mafia in the Naples region as well as "many thousands" of others involved in organised crime.

The Duchess watches the show Credit: Chris Ship