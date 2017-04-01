Far-right supporters clash with anti-fascist group during London protest

UAF (Unite Against Fascism) demonstrators tussle with police officers in Trafalgar Square Credit: PA

Far-right groups have clashed with anti-fascist demonstrators at a protest in London. A rally planned by Britain First and the English Defence League (EDL) - described as a "march against terrorism" - is taking place near a counter demonstration from Unite Against Fascism (UAF).

A UAF (Unite Against Fascism) demonstrator falls to the ground after a tussle with police officers Credit: PA

Frantic scenes unfolded when ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson arrived and a high number of police officers moved to contain potential trouble. Crowds gathered in Trafalgar Square from around midday and must obey conditions imposed by the Metropolitan Police which include following a particular route.

Former spokesman and leader of the English Defence (EDL) League Tommy Robinson Credit: PA

UAF protesters chanted "EDL go to hell" and hundreds of protesters spilled onto the surrounding roads. Scotland Yard said on Friday that the information and intelligence available to the Met meant that they felt it necessary to impose the conditions to prevent the demonstrations from resulting in "serious disorder, serious damage to property, serious disruption to the life of the community, and to prevent the intimidation of local people trying to go about their business". Chief Superintendent Catherine Roper said: "The right to protest is a fundamental right in our democratic society, but this right must be balanced against the right of people to go about their day without fear of violence, disorder or disruption.

Tommy Robinson seeks protection from police Credit: PA