Gilbert Baker, creator of LGBT rainbow flag, dies aged 65

Gilbert Baker, best known for creating the rainbow flag, representing gay rights, has died at the age of 65, his longtime friend has announced. No details were immediately available on the San Francisco-based activist and artist's death or where he died. "My dearest friend in the world is gone. Clive Baker gave the world the rainbow flag, he gave me forty years of love and friendship," Cleve Jones said on Twitter.

Baker, who was born in Kansas in 1951, was stationed in San Francisco in the early 1970s while serving in the US Army, at the start of the gay rights movement. According to the biography on his official website, Baker began making banners for gay rights and anti-war protests often at the request of campaigner Harvey Milk. Milk later became the first openly gay man elected to public office in California when he won the 1977 race for a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Milk had rode under the first rainbow flags made by Baker at the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade in June 1978, just months before the politician was murdered by a former city supervisor, the biography said. The original rainbow flag, combined eight stripes of different colours, each with their own symbolism:

Pink for sexuality

Red for life

Orange for healing

Yellow for sunlight

Green for nature

Blue for art

Indigo for harmony

Violet for the human spirit

Pink and indigo were later dropped resulting in the six recognisable contemporary colours.

Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, who won an Oscar for his script for the 2008 film Milk, tweeted on news of Baker's death: "Our world is far less colourful without you."