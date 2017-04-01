Help To Buy scheme 'offering blank cheque to builders'

The Help To Buy scheme was launched in 2013 in a bid to boost home ownership. Credit: PA

Families earning more than £100,000 and people moving up the housing ladder are among those taking advantage of a government scheme which is offering a "blank cheque" to builders, Labour has claimed. The Help To Buy scheme, which offers loans guaranteed by the state for up to 20% of a property's value - or 40% in London - was launched in 2013, allowing Brits to get on the property ladder with as little as a 5% deposit. But shadow housing minister John Healey said the programme was poorly targeted and called for a cap on the total income of households eligible to take part. More than 90,000 first time buyers have been helped onto the property ladder by the initiative, but figures show that more than 20,000 were people moving up the housing ladder. In addition, some 3,952 households in England earning more than £100,000 annually have bought a home using the Help To Buy Equity Loan scheme, out of a total of 112,338 completions.

The government offers the equity loan to buyers of newly-built properties worth up to £600,000. Mr Healey told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I don't think it's right that taxpayers' help is going to people who are earning over £100,000, many of whom say they could have afforded to buy that without that help. "A lot of this help is not even going to people who are buying for the first time. So ministers have got to do a great deal more to target this scheme on help for those with ordinary incomes, younger people who really need the help most." Mr Healey added that the scheme should be limited to people getting on the housing ladder for the first time and there should be ban on people with "sky-high incomes" from getting the support - although he refused to put a figure on where the cap should be set. However housing expert Henry Pryor urged caution on criticism that the scheme has been poorly targeted.