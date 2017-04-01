Household bills set to rise on 'national price hike day'

Credit: PA

Money experts are warning of a wave of increases to the cost of living for Britons from the 1 April. The date is dubbed "national price hike day" due to the amount of increases to the cost of day-to-day activities clustered around this date. The increased costs will range from the cost of posting a letter through to household bills such as a TV licence which is increasing to £147 - a £1.50 increase. An NHS prescription in England will increase by 20p to £8.60 from 1 April, as dental costs also increase, with the price of a check-up rising by 90p to £20.60.

Dental costs are set to increase with a check-up rising by 90p to £20.60. Credit: PA

Nine out of ten local authorities in England are increasing their level of council tax from April, some areas residents will see a rise of as much as 5%. Households in England and Wales will be charged an average £395 for their water and sewerage over the coming year, which is an increase of £6. Energy bills are also set to rise, after a raft of firms have recently announced increases.

The price of a TV licence is increasing to £147. Credit: PA