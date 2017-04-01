- ITV Report
Household bills set to rise on 'national price hike day'
Money experts are warning of a wave of increases to the cost of living for Britons from the 1 April.
The date is dubbed "national price hike day" due to the amount of increases to the cost of day-to-day activities clustered around this date.
The increased costs will range from the cost of posting a letter through to household bills such as a TV licence which is increasing to £147 - a £1.50 increase.
An NHS prescription in England will increase by 20p to £8.60 from 1 April, as dental costs also increase, with the price of a check-up rising by 90p to £20.60.
Nine out of ten local authorities in England are increasing their level of council tax from April, some areas residents will see a rise of as much as 5%.
Households in England and Wales will be charged an average £395 for their water and sewerage over the coming year, which is an increase of £6.
Energy bills are also set to rise, after a raft of firms have recently announced increases.
Co-operative Energy is increasing the cost of its standard variable tariff by an average of 5% from April 1, adding an estimated £58 a year to bills.
Scottish Power has also announced that from the end of March, standard dual fuel prices would increase by an average of 7.8%.
NPower has also recently hiked gas and electricity prices by 9.8% - a move adding around £109 to annual dual fuel bills.
Other price rises are also in the pipeline, with E.On set to increase its standard variable dual fuel prices by an average of 8.8% from April 26.
The cost of posting a letter is more expensive than it was last weekend.
Stamp prices increased on Monday, with the price of a first class stamp rising by 1p to 65p and a second class stamp increasing by 1p to 56p.
Hannah Maundrell, editor-in-chief of money.co.uk, said: "It really is national price hike day as the cost of everyday activities is going up.
"From postage to prescription and dental costs, your wallet is going to be hit left, right and centre."