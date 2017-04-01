'I'm really scared': Linda Nolan opens up about cancer diagnosis

Linda had been in remission for six years Credit: PA

Linda Nolan has opened up about being diagnosed with secondary breast cancer for the first time. Her sister Coleen revealed the news on Loose Women last week. Former singer Linda, 58, admitted she thought it was "ironic" as she had suffered depression after her husband died. Doctors found a cyst on her pelvis when she fell and broke her hip earlier this month and she received the diagnosis.

She said she wants to grow old with her family Credit: PA

Speaking to the Daily Mirror she said: "When I was down in my worst depression after my husband Brian died, all I wanted was to be with him. "But slowly I was able to see there was so much to live for. Then all of a sudden, here I am and I could die and it is all out of my control. "I am really scared. I don't want to die. All my little nieces and nephews, my step-children and step-grandchildren, they are my life now because I never had children." Linda, 58, had previously battled breast cancer, but had been in remission for six years. She has lost her elder sister and husband to cancer. She said she wants to grow old with her family and said she plans to stay positive.

Coleen Nolan Credit: PA

Referring to case studies of patients who have lived with secondary breast cancer for up to 20 years, she concluded: "I'm not going to be dying from cancer, I'm going to be living with cancer if that's what I have to do." Linda's husband of 26 years lost his battle with cancer in 2007, and last year she admitted to feeling suicidal following his passing.

I absolutely struggled, I went into a downward spiral when Brian passed away and I was on treatment. I was suicidal. I was depressed. I wrote them all a suicide note. I knew they would all understand. – Linda on Loose Woman last year

Coleen made her return to Loose Women on Monday after a break and revealed: "This is so hard. It's difficult to know where to start... they found secondary cancer in Linda." Coleen explained that the cancer was "not curable", but insisted her sister was not dying. She revealed: "The positive thing is, although it is not curable, it is treatable and it hasn't spread anywhere else. Linda wants to get it across she isn't dying of cancer because it is treatable and she could have years, so we have to focus on that." Coleen thanked everyone for their kind messages of support after the show.